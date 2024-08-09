How best to welcome people with disabilities to a stadium?

Par

Welcoming spectators with disabilities and reduced mobility should not be seen as a purely « CSR » project, but rather as a true fan experience project, with initiatives that meet the needs of the people concerned. This, in a nutshell, is the message that Olivier Jarosz, CEO of AccessibAll, UEFA’s partner association, is trying to get across to sports event organisers by promoting accessibility and inclusion. In European football, more and more clubs are now tackling these issues with the right philosophy, like Arsenal FC. Interview.

What best practices should event organisers implement to facilitate access to the stadium and ensure a welcoming environment for disabled spectators?

To facilitate stadium access and ensure a welcoming environment for disabled spectators, event organisers should implement several best practices to improve accessibility and inclusivity. These include creating accessible routes with suitable ramps and elevators, reserving seats with good visibility, and providing accessible toilet facilities. Additionally, there should be a sufficient number and high quality of designated accessible parking areas close to the stadium. Clear communication about the event should include information on accessibility and available services and facilities for disabled supporters. Finally, it is crucial to consult with disabled people to ensure their specific needs are met.

At AccessibAll, we have several best practices cases and documents to help any interested parties. Often disability is perceived as wheelchair users, but only approximately 8% of disabled people use a wheelchair. Therefore, AccessibAll adopts a pan disability approach to ensure differently disabled supports have an inclusive, accessible and welcoming experience at stadiums. We have 15 years of experience in appraising stadiums and have successfully visited over 100 stadiums to provide detailed reports on current services and facilities and where improvements should be made to increase these in line with best practice requirements. Our on site visits and consultations provide recommendations for supporters with mobility, visual, hearing, and cognitive disabilities.

How important is the awareness and training of stadium staff for welcoming disabled people? What efforts are being made in this regard?

Awareness and training of stadium staff are essential to ensure an inclusive and respectful welcome for disabled people. Well-trained staff can understand the specific requirements of these spectators and act accordingly to provide a positive experience. Often, disability is perceived narrowly, primarily as physical or medical disabilities like wheelchair use. However, many people may lack sufficient knowledge about various types of disabilities, which can sometimes create a perception that a person does not deserve access. Imagine a person with a non-visible disability who is rejected from a dedicated line simply because the steward did not see a wheelchair—what an unfortunate moment that would be.

Many initiatives have been implemented to train stadium employees, including awareness sessions, specific training on different types of disabilities, and certification programmes. For instance, we have seen training modules covering invisible disabilities and practical ways to assist all fans. At our upcoming AccessibAll summit being held on 13 and 14 November at the Civitas Metropolitano, the home of Atletico de Madrid, we will be highlighting these topics and asking disabled fans to share their lived experiences and discuss accessibility issues within football. Interested parties can follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or find out further information on our website. Participation at our summit will be free but will require registration.

Local authorities, clubs, leagues, and federations can and should rely on associations and other stakeholders to better address accessibility and inclusion. Accessibility organisations, such as AccessibAll and locally based accessibility NGOs, offer valuable expertise and can help identify common accessibility barriers and propose solutions. By collaborating with these organisations, clubs can integrate best practices and ensure that the measures taken benefit the spectators concerned. Additionally, associations can provide direct user feedback, which is invaluable for the continuous improvement of services. Remember that 25% of the European population, according to the European Parliament, is considered disabled, making it the biggest social minority group. In the context of football, accessibility can often be perceived as a public relations effort or a charitable service, which does not bring immediate commercial benefits. However, it is an issue that must be addressed, not only for change but to realise that disabled fans bring additional strength and contribute significantly to the ecosystem, including financially. Making stadiums accessible benefits more than just disabled fans, with elderly supporters, supporters with young children and those with temporary disabilities also benefiting from improved access.

Additionally, every March, we at AccessibAll run a European-wide campaign #TotalAccess with nearly 100 clubs participating to highlight the efforts made in this area and showcase the progress achieved; there is good in it!

Are there any technological solutions today to enhance/enrich the spectator experience for disabled people?

There are indeed several technological solutions to improve the experience for disabled people. For the past two years, during Coldplay concerts, a technology has been offered to deaf and hard-of-hearing fans so they can enjoy the concerts. There are various components on a vest that react to different types of music, allowing the wearer to feel the vibrations of the rhythm. Additionally, mobile applications can provide real-time information on the accessibility of facilities, assistance services, and audio guides for partially sighted and blind individuals, as practiced at recent UEFA EURO 2024 games. Stadiums can also be equipped with induction loop systems for deaf or hard of hearing spectators. Furthermore, some technologies offer audio-descriptive commentary for matches, enhancing the experience for blind or partially spectators, as well as many other disabled and non-disabled listeners. Continuous innovation in this field opens new possibilities to make sports events more inclusive.

Do you have in mind an example of a club that has worked well on this issue in recent years?

An excellent example of a club that has successfully addressed this issue is Arsenal, as they did not consider the project as a « CSR project » but rightly as a « Fan project » and the club has implemented several initiatives to improve the accessibility of their stadium, the Emirates Stadium. They have created specific viewing areas for wheelchair users, provided audio descriptive commentary for blind and partially sighted supporters, and established ongoing training programmes for their staff on welcoming disabled supporters. Other initiatives implemented by Arsenal include providing British sign language interpretation on stadium screens, significantly improving the match day experience for many disabled fans. Furthermore, they regularly collaborate with associations, including their own disabled supporters’ association, to evaluate and improve their services. This proactive approach has made Arsenal a model of inclusion and accessibility in sport.

In France, Olympique de Marseille hosts the largest association of disabled supporters in France, with over 500 members, demonstrating their commitment to the inclusion of disabled supporters. Olympique Lyonnais is another excellent example of a club that has made significant progress in this area. I recently met with President Comolli, who mentioned the work of Toulouse FC on improving the offer and subscriptions, which has generated new momentum for disabled supporters. This aligns with the work we have done alongside the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) in the Erasmus+ project « Good Governance Needs Access and Inclusion, » which aims to improve the inclusion of disabled people by creating a platform to increase exchanges and collaboration between disabled supporters’ associations and their national federations and leagues to ensure inclusive match experiences. However, the intense work of FC Metz should be noted, with great efforts made at the Saint-Symphorien stadium relating to inclusion and accessibility. The latest innovation is the opening of a sensory room and the creation of a web page exclusively dedicated to disabled people. In a short period, Metz has increased the number of seats for disabled people and their companions from 84 to 143, a 70% increase.

Accessibility is not only a legal obligation or a matter of social responsibility; it is a real opportunity for clubs to demonstrate their commitment to all their supporters. By investing in accessibility and inclusion, clubs can not only improve the experience for disabled spectators but also enrich the fan community as a whole. An accessible and inclusive stadium is a place where everyone feels welcome and valued, and it is time to realise that accessibility is not only beneficial for the individuals concerned but also strengthens social interaction, reflecting the fundamental values of sport. Here’s to the Ligue 1 and the Paris Paralympic Games and see you in Madrid!

